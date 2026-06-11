'Bitcoin Is The Monetary Reflection Of Truth,' Strike Founder Jack Mallers Says

Bitcoin Is Telling The Truth That Equity Markets Cannot

He argued central intervention has broken equity as a reliable signal, leaving Bitcoin as the only unmanipulated read on actual financial conditions.

“Bitcoin is the closest thing we have to the monetary reflection of truth,” Mallers said. “Active 24/7 traded indicator of how the world is doing.”

His explanation for the selling is straightforward. Nations are funding wars, AI buildouts, and deficit spending at the same time individuals are falling behind on credit card bills and rent. Everyone is raising cash. “You sell what you can, not what you want,” Mallers said.

Mallers Questions Whether Strategy’s Capital Stack Can Ever Be Made Whole

Mallers argues that Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) cannot satisfy all four claimant classes simultaneously, which is why he questions the company’s perpetual preferred instruments.

Strategy now carries bitcoin holders, common equity, perpetual preferred stock paying an 11.5% coupon, and debt holders.

Every liquidity decision disadvantages someone. Selling Bitcoin satisfies preferred and debt holders but damages Bitcoin price. Selling common equity protects Bitcoin but hurts shareholders.

Not paying preferred holders is the third option and not a realistic one. “How do you make the whole capital stack happy?” Mallers asked from the stage.

Mallers clarified the exchange with Saylor was unplanned. He had raised the mNAV and dilution questions on a panel earlier in the day, left the venue, then received a message that Saylor had responded from the stage and invited him back.

Strike’s Bitcoin-Backed Lending Business Is Outperforming Everything Else

Jack Mallers said Bitcoin-backed lending is Strike's best-performing product by a wide margin.

He estimates the total CeFi Bitcoin-backed lending market at $20 billion to $30 billion against a $1.25 trillion asset class, a fraction of its natural size.

Strike recently launched a no-liquidation loan option where borrowers pay a slightly higher fee and Strike hedges the risk entirely, eliminating forced liquidation.

Image: Shutterstock