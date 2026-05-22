Trump Media Has $455 Million In Unrealized Bitcoin Losses: Why Did It Move Another $205 Million?

Company Bought 11,542 Bitcoin At $118,522 Average Price

Trump Media originally purchased 11,542 Bitcoin for approximately $1.37 billion at an average acquisition price of $118,522 per coin.

With Bitcoin trading around $77,341, the company is now down roughly $455 million on its holdings.

The latest transfer occurred during late U.S. evening hours according to blockchain analytics firm Lookonchain.

This marks the second major movement, following an earlier transfer four months ago when the company shifted 2,000 Bitcoin valued at roughly $175 million with Bitcoin trading near $87,378.

The move comes just days after Trump Media withdrew its application for a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund, raising questions about the company’s ambitions in the crypto investment market.

ETF analysts said the decision appeared driven by deteriorating economics across the spot Bitcoin ETF sector rather than regulatory concerns.

Q1 Net Loss Hit $405.9M On Just $871,000 Revenue

The company’s financial results have come under pressure from its aggressive cryptocurrency positioning.

In May, Trump Media reported a first-quarter net loss of $405.9 million on just $871,200 in revenue, widening sharply from a $31.7 million loss during the same period a year earlier.

Trump Media stock sits at $8.10, up 1.89% today but down over 52% from February’s $17 highs. The stock has been in a sustained downtrend for three months.

Chart Shows Descending Channel Accelerating Lower

The descending channel from February remains intact and accelerating lower. Every EMA is stacked bearishly overhead—20 EMA at $8.71, 50 EMA at $9.35, 100 EMA at $10.48, and 200 EMA at $13.03—all declining.

Today’s bounce is happening right at dotted horizontal support around $7.90 to $8.00, the last meaningful floor before open space below $7. SAR at $8.42 sits just above current price, confirming the trend remains bearish.

Support holds at $7.90 to $8.00 horizontal floor. Resistance sits at $8.71 (20 EMA) then $9.35.

Channel target if breakdown continues points to $5.00 to $6.00. Invalidation of the bearish case requires a daily close above $9.35.

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