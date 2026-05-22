XRP ETFs Attract $42 Million As Bitcoin ETFs Bleed $1.4B: What Is Going On?

XRP Pulled $8.88M Latest Session, Bitcoin Lost $100.9M

XRP-linked funds pulled in $8.88 million in the latest session, extending a streak that includes $18.52 million on May 14 and $10.87 million on May 15.

This contrasts sharply with Bitcoin ETFs, which lost $100.9 million in the latest session following redemptions of $648.6 million, $331.1 million, and $290.4 million earlier in the same stretch.

XRP held near $1.37, down 1% on the day. The daily structure shows price compressing between Supertrend at $1.3296 and the declining EMA cluster overhead at $1.40 to $1.48.

4,300 New XRP Wallets Created In 24 Hours

On-chain data show a sharp one-day spike of about 4,300 new XRP wallets, according to blockchain analytics firm Santiment.

This marked the fourth-largest daily spike in wallet creation this year.

Fresh wallet creation can point to new network participation, particularly when paired with capital inflows.

However, Santiment’s broader chart shows XRP’s network growth has trended lower since late 2025, making the latest move look more like a one-day spike than sustained adoption.

The question for traders is whether XRP is seeing early stages of a broader rotation trade or simply a short-lived burst of speculative positioning while the wider crypto market remains under pressure.

Macro Chart Shows XRP At Same Position Before Previous Explosive Moves

The multi-year logarithmic channel from 2013 shows XRP sitting at the exact same relative position it occupied before both previous explosive moves—right at ascending channel support with a white dot marking the cycle low zone.

XRP completed its 1st Cycle peak in 2018 and its 2nd Cycle peak in early 2025 at $3.50 plus.

If the 3rd cycle follows the same structure, targets on the chart extend toward $6.89, $17.48, and potentially $69 plus over the coming years.

Short-term support holds at $1.3296 Supertrend. Resistance sits at $1.40 to $1.48 EMA cluster. Macro target shows $6.89 minimum cycle target. Invalidation occurs on a weekly close below $1.20.

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