U.S. lawmakers introduced the American Reserve Modernization Act of 2026 on Thursday, a bipartisan bill seeking to acquire 1 million Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) over five years and establish a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.

Bill Would Hold Bitcoin For 20 Years Minimum

The legislation, sponsored by Alaska Republican Representative Nick Begich with 16 co-sponsors, would require Bitcoin to be held for a minimum of 20 years unless sold to reduce the national debt, which topped $39 trillion on Wednesday.

“The US is already one of the largest holders of Bitcoin in the world. But Congress has never set a federal policy on what to do with that asset,” said Representative Jared Golden, a co-sponsor.

The US currently holds 328,372 Bitcoin worth more than $25.5 billion—the most of any nation-state—but has sold portions through court-ordered actions over the years with no coherent strategy.

Treasury Seized $500 Million In Iranian Crypto Assets

Over the past month, the Treasury Department launched Operation Economic Fury to disrupt Iran’s revenue streams, seizing nearly $500 million in Iranian cryptocurrency assets as of late April.

North Carolina Republican Representative Pat Harrigan argued the government needs a framework to manage previously seized Bitcoin.

“The United States government already holds billions in seized Bitcoin with no coherent strategy for managing it, and that needs to change,” Harrigan stated.

The bill builds on the BITCOIN Act introduced in July 2024 and updated in March 2025.

Patrick Witt from the President’s Council of Advisors for Digital Assets called ARMA “Version 2” and confirmed the White House has examined the legal implications extensively.

Budget-Neutral Acquisition, Quarterly Proof Of Reserves

ARMA seeks to acquire up to 1 million Bitcoin through budget-neutral strategies, avoiding taxpayer money.

This would represent roughly 5% of the world’s Bitcoin supply, equivalent to what the US government currently holds in gold.

The bill requires quarterly proof of reserve reports and independent third-party audits of the Bitcoin reserve.

It also protects digital property rights by affirming the federal government cannot impair the right of individuals to own or self-custody digital assets.

Ohio Republican Representative Mike Carey argued that as digital assets continue growing in importance globally, the bill could strengthen America’s long-term economic position and keep it competitive on the world stage.

Meanwhile, Strive CEO Matt Cole called ARMA the “single most important crypto legislation” that could come out of Washington DC. The bill received bipartisan support with more than a dozen co-sponsors in Congress.

The push comes as the Senate Banking Committee passed the CLARITY Act with bipartisan support in a 15-9 vote. Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) said this could be voted on by mid-June.

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