Dogecoin's (CRYPTO: DOGE) official X account dropped a lighthearted question on Thursday on the places to spot a ‘DOGE ACCEPTED HERE’ sign, and the replies absolutely delivered.
The ‘DOGE Pirate’
A user named Bond-WallE proposed the Strait of Hormuz as the location, with the Shiba Inu mascot imagined as a rogue pirate.
Taxes In DOGE?
Namtoshi Dogemoto, a DOGE analyst and HODLer, identified the Internal Revenue Service as the perfect location, imagining a scenario where DOGE could be used to pay federal taxes.
DOGE In A Post-Apocalytic World
There was no shortage of dark humor. Cassian Rhys proposed that the sign be placed at a convenience shop at a “post-apocalyptic gas station,” alongside a “WATER ONLY” sign.
Wojak took it to a different level, portraying DOGE as divinely endorsed in heaven or the afterlife.
It has also been used to tip content creators on Reddit and X through third-party applications.
Price Action: At the time of writing, DOGE was exchanging hands at $0.1057, up 0.72% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Photo Courtesy: Akif CUBUK on Shutterstock.com
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