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Dogecoin coin amid a backdrop of other crypto coins
May 22, 2026 12:13 AM 2 min read

Dogecoin Wants To Know The Funniest Place To Hang A DOGE Accepted Here Sign — The Internet Said Strait Of Hormuz And The IRS

Dogecoin's (CRYPTO: DOGE) official X account dropped a lighthearted question on Thursday on the places to spot a ‘DOGE ACCEPTED HERE’ sign, and the replies absolutely delivered.

The ‘DOGE Pirate’

A user named Bond-WallE proposed the Strait of Hormuz as the location, with the Shiba Inu mascot imagined as a rogue pirate.

Taxes In DOGE?

Namtoshi Dogemoto, a DOGE analyst and HODLer, identified the Internal Revenue Service as the perfect location, imagining a scenario where DOGE could be used to pay federal taxes.

DOGE In A Post-Apocalytic World

There was no shortage of dark humor. Cassian Rhys proposed that the sign be placed at a convenience shop at a “post-apocalyptic gas station,” alongside a “WATER ONLY” sign.

Wojak took it to a different level, portraying DOGE as divinely endorsed in heaven or the afterlife.

Beyond the fun and memes, DOGE is used by various platforms for actual payments, including online casinos and gaming sites, via established gateways like BitPay.

It has also been used to tip content creators on Reddit and X through third-party applications.

Price Action: At the time of writing, DOGE was exchanging hands at $0.1057, up 0.72% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo Courtesy: Akif CUBUK on Shutterstock.com

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