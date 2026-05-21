Ripple Partners With Top Quantum Security Firm—So Why Is XRP Not Up?

U.S. Government Set 2035 Deadline For Quantum Migration

The U.S. government set a 2035 deadline for migrating federal systems away from at-risk encryption, while Google and Cloudflare set 2029 deadlines.

“Every major blockchain is exposed to the same cryptographic vulnerability, but most of the response has stayed at the research stage,” said Alex Pruden, CEO of Project Eleven.

“This engagement is about execution. Ripple is treating quantum risk as a practical engineering problem,” he added.

Project Eleven will conduct a full audit of XRP Ledger’s validator, custody, networking, and wallet layers for quantum vulnerabilities.

The firm will then deploy hybrid signatures layering quantum-resistant cryptography on top of existing standards and build a quantum-secure custody wallet prototype.

Ripple Already Has Key Rotation And Validator Network Ready

J. Ayo Akinyele, Head of Engineering at RippleX, explained that XRP Ledger isn’t starting from scratch.

The network already has key rotation capabilities and a validator network that can coordinate upgrades at scale.

“The quantum threat isn’t hypothetical. It’s an engineering challenge with a clear timeline,” Akinyele stated. “The goal is to be production ready well before we need to be, not reacting when Q Day arrives.”

Project Eleven closed a $20 million fundraise in January 2026 led by Castle Island Ventures. The company operates the Bitcoin Risq List tracking quantum-vulnerable Bitcoin holdings and Quantum Vault, a reference implementation for post-quantum wallet security.

XRP Sits At $1.36 On Third Trendline Test

XRP is sitting right at ascending trendline support that has held every low since February’s $1.11 bottom. This marks the third test of that trendline—the most critical one.

Four unfilled price gaps from February’s crash sit stacked above between $1.53 and $1.76, acting as a recovery roadmap.

The nearest gap sits at $1.53 to $1.55, a level that rejected price twice in May.

Both the 20 EMA at $1.4045 and 50 EMA at $1.4101 sit overhead as resistance. Trendline support holds at $1.35 to $1.37 and must hold on close.

First gap target sits at $1.53 to $1.55, then $1.63, $1.70, and $1.76. Invalidation occurs on a trendline break below $1.35.

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