Kevin O'Leary Says Bitcoin And Tokenization Will Remain 'Fringe' Until This Crypto Bill Passes

Bill Needed For Global Compliance, Says O’Leary

O'Leary posted on X a clip from his fireside chat at CoinDesk's Consensus event earlier this month, where he emphasized that without the bill's passage, key cryptocurrency narratives will remain on the fringes for major institutional players.

“It has to become compliant globally within the SEC with an actual passage of a bill. When that occurs, it’s gonna change everything,” the “Shark Tank” star stated.

O’Leary said that with midterms approaching in November, “the chance to pass this bill is now,” even though issues like rewards on stablecoin continue to be debated.

Back in January, O'Leary said he was "hopeful” the act would pass by mid-May.

Will The Bill Pass Before Midterms?

O’Leary’s remarks come after the CLARITY Act passed the Senate Banking Committee vote, marking a key milestone in establishing clear rules for cryptocurrency in the U.S. The bill received bipartisan support, with some Democratic Senators breaking ranks to vote in favor.

Unlike January's collapse, most crypto firms, including Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) , now broadly support the bill after a compromise on stablecoin yields was reached.

The bill now heads to the Senate floor, where negotiators will work to merge the legislation with the Senate Agriculture Committee’s version.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $77,684.27, up 0.51% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.



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