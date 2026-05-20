SpaceX, the space exploration company led by Elon Musk, disclosed in its IPO filing on Wednesday that it holds more than $1 billion in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) on its balance sheet.

More Details About BTC’s Reserves

The company disclosed 18,712 BTC on hand as of March 31, recognized at a fair value of $1.29 billion. At current prices, this stash would be worth $1.45 billion.

The total cost basis of these holdings was reported at $661 million, implying an average acquisition cost of around $35,324 per BTC.

“The Company has ownership of and control over its digital assets, which consist of Bitcoin, and utilizes, and expects

to continue to utilize third-party custodians to hold its Bitcoin,” the filing read.

SpaceX Joins Tesla

SpaceX's Bitcoin holdings have attracted significant attention, with on‑chain data often indicating transfers. The latest filing added a stamp of confirmation.

Musk said last year that Bitcoin is based on “energy,” categorizing it among "fundamental" currencies.

An IPO Tsunami Ahead

This disclosure comes as SpaceX gears up for its long-awaited IPO, which is expected to be the largest in market history. The company plans to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker SPCX.

SpaceX is reportedly planning to raise around $75 billion at a valuation of nearly $1.75 trillion, a move that would make it the largest stock-market flotation in history

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $77,963.82, up 6.02% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.



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