Popular NFT brand Pudgy Penguins said on Tuesday that it’s extending its collaboration with English soccer club Manchester City, following the launch of a limited-edition collectible and hoodie earlier this year.

PENGU In Soccer Mode

In an X post, Pudgy Penguins said that they are building on the “success” of the first drop and will share more details soon.

“Together, we'll be creating exciting experiences at the intersection of physical and digital and bringing Pengu and Pudgy Penguins to City fans worldwide,” Pudgy Penguins stated.

An attached video showed Pudgy Penguins' mascot PENGU wearing a Man City jersey and posing with a soccer ball.”

The Manchester City Collectible set, which was launched in January, includes a Pengu figurine holding a soccer ball digital clock and a branded hoodie.

Manchester City remains one of the most successful and dominant soccer teams globally. Forbes estimates its value at $5.3 billion, making it the fifth most valuable soccer club in the world.

What's Next For Pudgy Penguins In 2026?

This announcement was the latest in a series of exciting developments for Pudgy Penguins this year.

Earlier in March, it launched a free-to-play browser game, ‘Pudgy World’, and integrated it with the Amazon online marketplace.

Photo Courtesy: CryptoFX on Shutterstock.com