Cathie Woods' 21Shares Has A New ETF—And It's In Big Demand

21Shares’ new Hyperliquid ETF pulled more than $5 million in inflows within days of launch and generated $8 million in trading volume Thursday alone.

Strong Early Demand Signals Appetite For Always-On Trading

Eli Ndinga, global head of research at 21Shares, explained that Hyperliquid’s appeal comes from letting traders access crypto, oil, silver, and gold markets around the clock.

The firm previously launched a Hyperliquid product in Europe before bringing the strategy to U.S. investors. The ETF follows Hyperliquid Strategies Inc (NASDAQ:PURR) as a way of getting exposure to HYPE.

Trading activity during recent geopolitical tensions involving Iran demonstrated the platform’s value.

Investors used Hyperliquid after traditional markets closed, with silver trading on the platform representing roughly 2% of CME silver volume at one point.

The platform reflects demand for 24/7 financial infrastructure that traditional exchanges cannot currently provide.

The launch comes as asset managers race to roll out crypto-linked ETFs tied to newer blockchain ecosystems.

Bitwise Competition Heats Up ETF Market

Bitwise launched a competing Hyperliquid product days after 21Shares entered the market. Ndinga said 21Shares differentiates itself through experience managing staking-enabled exchange-traded products.

The firm relies on third-party staking providers rather than in-house infrastructure, improving transparency and reducing potential conflicts of interest.

Investors evaluating competing products should focus on custody, staking uptime, and operational track records.

Beyond Crypto: Traditional Finance Takes Notice

Ndinga described Hyperliquid as “beyond a crypto story,” calling it a broader financial innovation story.

Traders increasingly view the platform as a way to gauge market sentiment across multiple asset classes.

Pre-IPO token activity tied to AI chipmaker Cerebras exemplified traders using Hyperliquid to assess demand before public listings. Traditional finance professionals increasingly recognize the value of always-on trading infrastructure.

Regulatory Uncertainty Remains Main Risk

Hyperliquid is not available to U.S. users directly, though investors can gain exposure through ETFs tied to the HYPE token.

The platform restricts access in certain jurisdictions to comply with local laws and sanctions requirements.

Ndinga identified regulatory scrutiny and rising competition from rival trading platforms as the main bear-case risks. Meanwhile, proposed U.S. crypto legislation, including the CLARITY Act, could eventually provide clearer rules for decentralized trading platforms.

HYPE Presses $49–$50 Resistance

Hyperliquid climbed 2.10% to $48.73 after tagging an intraday high of $49.11, pressing directly against the $49–$50 psychological resistance.

The ascending channel from February’s $26 lows remains intact with every pullback bought.

All three EMAs are stacked bullishly beneath price and rising. Support sits at $43–$44 then $41 channel midline.

Resistance holds at $49–$50 then $52–$55 on breakout. Invalidation occurs on a daily close below $41.

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