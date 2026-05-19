Bakkt Investors Cheer Insider Purchases, Stablecoin Growth Strategy

• Bakkt stock is charging ahead with explosive momentum. What’s driving BKKT stock higher?

Insider Buying Boosts Investor Sentiment

SEC filings showed Director Michael Alfred, through Alpine Fox LP, purchased about 585,000 shares between May 15 and May 18 at weighted-average prices of $8.34 and $8.20 per share, increasing his indirect holdings to 625,000 shares.

CEO Akshay Sudhir Naheta also exercised 33,557 committed stock options on May 15 at $10 per share under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Intercontinental Exchange remains Bakkt's largest shareholder, with approximately a 19.8% stake.

Quarterly Results Miss Expectations

Earlier this month, Bakkt reported first-quarter revenue of $243.59 million, down 77.1% year over year and below analyst estimates of $310.89 million.

The company posted a loss of 41 cents per share, wider than the expected loss of 10 cents per share.

Bakkt said it ended the quarter with $82.6 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, which it believes is sufficient to support its Markets, Agent and Global growth segments.

Bakkt Outlines Commercial Expansion Strategy

Despite weaker quarterly results, Bakkt said its first-quarter 2026 strategy is focused on scaling operations, strengthening infrastructure and expanding its position in the digital asset sector.

The company also highlighted the appointment of a new chief commercial officer and the acquisition of DTR to enhance its technology and regulatory capabilities.

BKKT Technical Analysis: Trend, RSI and Key Levels

The stock is currently trading at $10.18, which is 17.5% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of $8.80, indicating a bullish short-term trend.

However, it remains 3.4% below its 100-day SMA of $10.70 and 28.6% below its 200-day SMA of $14.48, suggesting potential resistance levels ahead.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 49.66, indicating a neutral momentum state and suggesting the stock is neither overbought nor oversold at this time.

Key Resistance : $11.50 — Nearby level where rebounds can stall.

: $11.50 — Nearby level where rebounds can stall. Key Support: $9.50 — Nearby level where buyers previously stepped in.

Bakkt Earnings Date and Analyst Price Targets

Bakkt will provide its next financial update on Aug, 10, 2026 (estimated).

Revenue Estimate: $340.54 million (Down from $577.88 million)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with a consensus price target of $11.01. Recent analyst moves include:

Clear Street : Buy (Lowers target to $21 on March 20)

: Buy (Lowers target to $21 on March 20) Benchmark : Buy (Lowers target to $22 on March 18)

: Buy (Lowers target to $22 on March 18) Benchmark: Initiated with Buy (Target $13 on Sept. 8, 2025)

BKKT Stock Price Activity: Bakkt shares were up 21.33% at $10.58 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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