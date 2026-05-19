Hyperliquid-linked ETFs are rapidly evolving into one of Wall Street's newest crypto infrastructure trades, as issuers race to launch products tied to the fast-growing decentralized derivatives ecosystem.

Kam Benbrik, Head of Research at Bitwise Asset Management's Bitwise Onchain Solutions division, says the story is no longer just about token exposure — it is increasingly about gaining access to verifiable, real-time on-chain financial activity.

"Having a fully onchain order book means that every order and trade is recorded directly on the blockchain," Benbrik said. "There is no off-chain matching engine and no operator that can reorder or delay transactions in the background."

Hyperliquid's Architecture Is Becoming the Core Investment Thesis

Unlike general-purpose blockchains, Hyperliquid was designed specifically around trading infrastructure. Kam explained that the network separates its trading engine, known as HyperCore, from its smart-contract environment, HyperEVM.

"Hyperliquid has two blockchain layers. The first is HyperCore, which handles the order book, the matching, the margin, and the liquidation logic at the protocol level," Kam said. "The second is HyperEVM, a general-purpose EVM layer that sits alongside HyperCore."

"The key structural advantage is that the financial primitives (HyperCore) don’t compete for blockspace with what is on HyperEVM."

That design is increasingly resonating with ETF issuers and institutional investors seeking exposure to protocols that generate measurable economic activity rather than purely speculative crypto narratives.

Kam said the fully on-chain structure gives institutions something traditional exchanges cannot easily provide: transparent market infrastructure.

"Positions, collateral, and prices are all verifiable, which is a real product feature for both retail and institutional users."

The institutional case was further strengthened after Coinbase and Circle expanded their involvement in Hyperliquid's USDC liquidity infrastructure. Kam described the partnership as "very important," adding that the participation of "regulated and US-listed companies" reduces uncertainty for institutions evaluating the platform.

ETFs Are Moving Beyond Crypto Beta Toward On-Chain Revenue Exposure

The rapid emergence of Hyperliquid ETFs also signals a broader shift in crypto investing: ETFs are increasingly targeting protocols with observable fee generation, liquidity flows, and real-time economic output.

"Because everything is public and recorded onchain, it becomes very easy to track the revenue a protocol is generating in real time," Kam said.

That transparency is difficult to replicate in traditional finance, where trading venues disclose financial metrics quarterly rather than continuously. Hyperliquid's blockchain structure allows investors to monitor fee generation, liquidity activity, and buyback flows directly on-chain.

Kam also suggested that ETFs themselves could accelerate the adoption of decentralized trading infrastructure.

"ETFs bring capital, visibility, and institutional infrastructure to the underlying asset, and that strengthens the protocol’s economics and credibility over time," he said.

The rise of Hyperliquid-linked products comes amid a broader expansion of crypto ETFs beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. Recent launches tied to Solana, XRP, staking strategies, leveraged crypto exposure, and decentralized finance protocols suggest issuers are increasingly treating blockchain infrastructure itself as an investable theme.

For now, Hyperliquid appears to be emerging as one of the clearest examples of that shift, in which ETF investors are not simply buying exposure to a token but to a blockchain-based trading system operating continuously, transparently, and increasingly at institutional scale.

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