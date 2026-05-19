Kevin O'Leary Says 'Volatile' Bitcoin Is 'Speculative'—But Stablecoins Have 'Real Value'

Why O’Leary Thinks Stablecoin Have Value

O’Leary took to X, sharing a clip from his recent appearance on Fox News, in which he described Bitcoin as a “speculative asset,” prone to volatile price swings.

In contrast, he pointed out that “stablecoins have value” as they are backed by reserves of cash and cash equivalents, including T-bills.

O’Leary also noted that stablecoins offer near-instant transfers at low cost compared with slow, expensive traditional systems like FedWire.

“With stable coins, all you’re doing is really expediting transfer to about one and a half seconds at a fraction of the fee, and you’re backed by the US dollar,” O'Leary, also known as "Mr Wonderful," stated.

A ‘Big Opportunity’

O’Leary then highlighted the untapped potential of tokenizing S&P 500 elements like contracts, inventory, and logistics on blockchain, deeming it a “big opportunity.”

“So if one of them emerge, and the way you would know it emerged is at least one company in every 11 sectors of the economy would standardize on that blockchain,” the “Shark Tank” star said.

Mr. Wonderful’s Crypto Mantra

O'Leary has consistently stressed the importance of owning the underlying infrastructure that powers cryptocurrencies.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $77,068.08, up 0.26% over the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro. ETH traded up 0.85% at $2,135 at the last check.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com