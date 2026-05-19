Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Closeup of the seal of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) seen at its headquarters in Washington, DC.
May 19, 2026 3:40 AM 2 min read

Paul Atkins First Hinted At 'Innovation Exemption' Months Ago, Now The SEC Is Using It To Roll Out A Framework For Tokenized Stocks: Report

The Securities and Exchange Commission is preparing to launch a framework for trading tokenized versions of popular Wall Street-listed stocks, according to a report published on Monday.

‘Innovation Exemption’ Out Soon?

The agency is expected to release its new “innovation exemption” for the blockchain version of stocks as early as this week. Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The SEC didn’t immediately return Benzinga’s request for comment.

Increased Momentum For Tokenization In US

A tokenized security is a traditional financial asset— a stock, bond, or fund share represented as a digital token on a blockchain. The token provides the same legal ownership rights as its traditional counterpart, while offering the benefits of being programmable, divisible and capable of near-instant settlement.

Currently, tokenized equities are not available for trading in the U.S., but firms are experimenting with the concept. 

The SEC approved a rule change in March that would allow Nasdaq to support the trading of tokenized shares on the exchange.

Photo Courtesy: Tada Images on Shutterstock.com

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved