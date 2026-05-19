The Securities and Exchange Commission is preparing to launch a framework for trading tokenized versions of popular Wall Street-listed stocks, according to a report published on Monday.

‘Innovation Exemption’ Out Soon?

The agency is expected to release its new “innovation exemption” for the blockchain version of stocks as early as this week. Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The SEC didn’t immediately return Benzinga’s request for comment.

Increased Momentum For Tokenization In US

A tokenized security is a traditional financial asset— a stock, bond, or fund share represented as a digital token on a blockchain. The token provides the same legal ownership rights as its traditional counterpart, while offering the benefits of being programmable, divisible and capable of near-instant settlement.

Currently, tokenized equities are not available for trading in the U.S., but firms are experimenting with the concept.

The SEC approved a rule change in March that would allow Nasdaq to support the trading of tokenized shares on the exchange.

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