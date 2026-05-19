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Goldman Sachs logo on glass window. This image and all of Ioda's images are designed and produced in 3D without the use of any form of AI at any stage.
May 19, 2026 2:25 AM 3 min read

Goldman Sachs Abandons XRP, Solana ETF Positions, Cuts Exposure In Bitcoin, Ethereum ETF Positions—Find Out More

Major Altcoin Positions Dumped

Goldman Sachs Rejigs Bitcoin, Ethereum Exposure

It reported holding 17.985 million shares of the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) as of March 31, down from 20.685 million in the previous quarter. The stake was worth $690.98 million based on IBIT's price of $38.42 on March 31.

Similarly, its position in the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (BATS:FBTC) was trimmed from 469.940 shares to 426,555 shares, worth $25.17 million.

Price Action: Goldman Sachs shares fell 0.25% in after-hours trading after closing 0.22% lower at $946.36 during Monday’s regular trading session. Year-to-date, the stock has gained 7.66%.

The stock maintains a stronger price trend over the short, medium, and long terms, with a higher Momentum ranking, according to Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings.

Image via Shutterstock/ ioda

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