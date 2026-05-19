Major Altcoin Positions Dumped

Goldman Sachs Rejigs Bitcoin, Ethereum Exposure

It reported holding 17.985 million shares of the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) as of March 31, down from 20.685 million in the previous quarter. The stake was worth $690.98 million based on IBIT's price of $38.42 on March 31.

Similarly, its position in the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (BATS:FBTC) was trimmed from 469.940 shares to 426,555 shares, worth $25.17 million.

Price Action: Goldman Sachs shares fell 0.25% in after-hours trading after closing 0.22% lower at $946.36 during Monday’s regular trading session. Year-to-date, the stock has gained 7.66%.

The stock maintains a stronger price trend over the short, medium, and long terms, with a higher Momentum ranking, according to Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings.

Image via Shutterstock/ ioda