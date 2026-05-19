Billionaire investor and television celebrity Mark Cuban expressed support for regulation in emerging sectors on Monday, recalling the criticism he received for calling for rules for the cryptocurrency industry earlier.

Critics Oppose Cuban’s Plan

In an X post, Cuban proposed a federal tax on AI-related tokens to incentivize tokenization, while also creating a source of funding to pay down the federal debt.

Critics objected to the proposal, arguing that the government won’t use additional revenue to pay down the debt, and the “downstream consequences” could get “far worse.”

Cuban Favors Government’s Oversight Of Crypto

In response, Cuban pointed to the cryptocurrency example.

“This is exactly what EVERYONE said about crypto. Any regulation is bad. I got crucified on here for saying that the industry needed regulation to expand it to normies,” the “Shark Tank” star said.

He noted that cryptocurrency has changed dramatically since then, with industry players now funding political action committees to advance legislation on agency oversight, transaction handling, taxation and reporting requirements.

Cuban’s comments come in the wake of the recent developments around the CLARITY Act, which has been making its way through the Senate. The Act aims to provide clearer regulations for the cryptocurrency industry.

The New Era Of Crypto Regulation?

Cuban’s comments come after the CLARITY Act passed the Senate Banking Committee vote, marking a key milestone in establishing clear rules for cryptocurrency in the U.S. The bill received bipartisan support, with some Democratic Senators breaking ranks to vote in favor.

President Donald Trump, who rode to power on a pro-cryptocurrency plank, also supports the passage of the bill.

The GENIUS Act, a legislation establishing the first federal regulatory framework for dollar-pegged stablecoins, was signed into law last year.

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