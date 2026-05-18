CLARITY Act Is 'Good Enough To Pass,' Blockchain Industry Experts Argue

Crypto policy watchers are eyeing the CLARITY Act as industry voices say the bill is "good enough to pass," even after lawmakers removed several hot-button provisions.

Stablecoins On Track To Reach ‘Multiple Trillions'

On a Blockworks panel, Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan said crypto firms are now largely aligned around getting legislation "over the hump."

Anchorage’s Head of Research David Lawant argued the bill has reached a stage where "it's good enough for us to pass."

The analysts said bipartisan support, especially from moderate Democrats, remains critical, as stablecoin regulation and crypto market structure have increasing influence on competitiveness in the U.S.

Lawant said stablecoins are already on track to reach "multiple trillions of dollars" regardless of whether issuers can directly pass yield to users.

Major Tech Firms Integrating Stablecoins

The panel also discussed growing signs that major tech firms are quietly integrating stablecoins into mainstream payment rails.

Meta Platforms Inc. recently expanded USDC creator payouts in markets like Colombia and the Philippines, while YouTube previously introduced PYUSD creator payments.

Participants argued stablecoins are rapidly evolving from crypto trading tools into real-world payment infrastructure.

"This is banking many people around the world," said Galaxy’s Michael Marcantonio, pointing to stablecoins helping onboard underbanked users into dollar-based financial systems.

Separately, the discussion reignited debate around Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) potentially selling Bitcoin to support its growing preferred-share ecosystem tied to STRC.

Hougan defended the idea, arguing occasional Bitcoin sales could help maximize long-term Bitcoin accumulation per share.

"As a general principle they want to accumulate Bitcoin not sell Bitcoin, but sometimes selling Bitcoin is actually the best way to accumulate more Bitcoin over a longer horizon," Lawant said.

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