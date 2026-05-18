Coinbase, MARA Holdings Plunge 4%, But Why Is HOOD Not Going Down?

HOOD Holding Major Fibonacci Support

Robinhood is sitting between the 0.236 Fibonacci retracement at $75.45 and 0.382 Fib at $78.86.

This compression zone needs to break upward for the next leg higher.

Every Fibonacci level above represents a clear target ladder: $78.86 → $81.63 → $84.39 → $88.31, with the full swing high retest at $93.32 as the macro target.

The EMA stack remains bearish overhead with all four declining EMAs stacked as resistance layers.

Support sits at $75.45 (0.236 Fib) then $69.92 lows. First resistance holds at $78.86 then $81.63. Breakout target points to $93–$107. Invalidation occurs on a daily close below $75.

COIN Fails At $222–$231 Resistance Again

Coinbase dropped 4%, pulling back from last week’s push toward $222–$231 resistance after failing to break the horizontal line that has capped price since mid-2025.

The ascending channel from February’s $142 lows remains intact. Price is retracing toward the channel’s midline around $185–$190. Supertrend at $174.01 is the bull/bear line that matters and hasn’t flipped yet.

Support holds at $185–$190 channel midline then $174 Supertrend. Resistance sits at $222.35 then $231.65. Invalidation occurs on a daily close below $174.

MARA Digesting +94% Rally From February

MARA also declined 4%, digesting last week’s strong push to $13.62 which tagged the upper Bollinger Band.

The recovery from February’s $7.00 lows to last week’s $13.62 represents a clean +94% rally, driven entirely by Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) recovery above $80,000.

All four EMAs are now converging and crossing bullishly—20 EMA $12.03, 100 EMA $10.94, 200 EMA $12.11 all clustering together. This technical realignment hasn’t occurred since October 2025.

Support sits at $12.03 (20 EMA) then $10.99 BB midline. Resistance holds at $13.62 upper BB then $15.00. Invalidation occurs on a daily close below $10.58 lower BB.

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