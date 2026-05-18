XRP Down 2% Again: What Is Going On?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is down over 2% on the day, but a prominent trader says the altcoin remains in an interesting spot.

Why XRP Is Looking Interesting

The trader said downside liquidity sits in the low $60,000s, but current liquidity maps still heavily favor upside price attraction toward higher levels first.

The XRP setup is where the analysis turns more aggressive.

The trader argued XRP continues holding a broader higher-low structure despite recent liquidations and short-term weakness.

Support sits near $1.27-$1.34, while heavy upside liquidity is concentrated around $1.80-$1.90.

Cryptoinsightuk says that liquidity imbalance could create a reflexive move higher if XRP starts pushing into overhead short positioning.

The trader now sees a similar setup to XRP's explosive November 2024 rally forming again. A breakout could force shorts to cover, which may fuel additional upside momentum.

Catalysts such as the Clarity Act, bond market intervention or broader crypto momentum could trigger the move.

Goldman Sachs Exits XRP ETFs

According to its latest 13F filing, Goldman Sachs reduced its spot XRP ETF exposure by roughly $154 million.

The bank had previously ranked among the largest institutional holders of XRP-linked ETFs from Bitwise, Franklin Templeton, Grayscale and 21Shares.

The exit was completed during Q1 2026.

However, U.S. spot XRP ETFs continued attracting steady inflows throughout April ($81.6 million) and May ($94.7 million), with new capital flows fully absorbing the departure of one of the market's largest institutional holders.

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