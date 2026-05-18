Why Is Bitcoin Depot Stock Plunging Today?

Collapsing transaction volumes pushed the company into crisis, forcing it to shut down its entire Bitcoin ATM network.

Regulatory Pressure Intensified

Pressure on the company accelerated in early 2026 as regulators increased scrutiny of Bitcoin ATM operators.

Authorities imposed stricter compliance requirements, transaction limits, and additional operational restrictions on the industry.

In February, Bitcoin Depot introduced mandatory ID verification for all kiosk transactions and lowered transaction limits. The company said the measures were part of expanded fraud prevention and compliance efforts.

That same month, Bitcoin Depot completed a one-for-seven reverse stock split to maintain its Nasdaq listing.

Leadership Transition Signaled Strategic Shift

In March, Alex Holmes, previously CEO of MoneyGram, replaced Scott Buchanan as chief executive officer.

Management said it would focus on operational stability and diversification beyond the core Bitcoin ATM business.

The leadership change came amid growing operational and regulatory headwinds across Bitcoin Depot's Bitcoin ATM network.

Compliance Efforts Expanded

In April, Bitcoin Depot appointed compliance executive Tony Gagliardi as chief compliance officer.

The move aimed to strengthen AML, Know Your Customer, and fraud-prevention programs amid increasing regulatory scrutiny.

CEO Alex Holmes said the company continued strengthening customer protections through enhanced identity verification, fraud warnings, and tighter transaction controls, but the broader regulatory environment became increasingly difficult to navigate.

"Over time, the Company has continued to strengthen its protocols and procedures to combat fraud and protect the customers who use its BTMs," Holmes said.

Financial Performance Collapsed

The tougher operating environment quickly hit Bitcoin Depot's financial performance. Preliminary first-quarter revenue fell 49.2% year over year as stricter compliance controls reduced transaction volumes.

Gross profit collapsed 85.5% from $31.2 million to $4.5 million, while the company swung from net income of $12.2 million to a net loss of $9.5 million.

Litigation pressure also intensified, with Bitcoin Depot accruing more than $20 million in legal judgments during the fourth quarter of 2025.

Earlier in May, the company disclosed that it could not timely file its quarterly report due to additional review work related to a material weakness in its cash-in-transit reconciliation process.

Bitcoin Depot also warned that "substantial doubt exists about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern."

Holmes ultimately acknowledged the severity of the situation, stating: "The Company's current business model is unsustainable."

Operations Shut Down

"The regulatory environment for BTM operators has shifted significantly," Holmes said, citing stricter compliance obligations, transaction limits, operational restrictions, and increasing litigation exposure.

Bitcoin Depot has taken its entire BTM network offline as part of its Chapter 11 process.

The company said the process is intended to support an orderly wind-down and asset sale across its operations.

BTM Stock Price Activity: Bitcoin Depot shares were down 72.01% at $0.82 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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