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Circle Internet Group, Inc.
May 18, 2026 9:57 AM 1 min read

Circle May Have 'The Cards' In Stablecoin Race If CLARITY Act Passes: Report

Circle (NYSE:CRCL) has gained a potential long-term advantage after lawmakers advanced the Clarity Act, according to Bernstein.

Bernstein analysts said the compromise language in the bill effectively blocks a "yield arms race" where stablecoin issuers compete by offering higher interest rates to attract deposits.

Bernstein maintained outperform ratings on Circle and Coinbase, with targets of $190 and $330, respectively, The Block reported.

Stablecoin Supply Hits Record High

The bullish call comes as stablecoin adoption continues accelerating.

According to Bernstein and The Block data, total dollar-backed stablecoin supply surpassed $300 billion. Tether's (CRYPTO: USDT) and USDC control roughly 97% of the market.

Adjusted stablecoin transaction volume reached around $15 trillion monthly and annualized stablecoin volume is tracking near $100 trillion, up from roughly $55 trillion last year

USDC's market share in adjusted transaction volumes reportedly climbed from 41% to 60% year-over-year, helped by growth in spot trading and wallet-to-wallet transfers.

AI Payments Becoming A Major Bull Case

Bernstein also pointed to Circle's growing "agentic payments" infrastructure as a major long-term catalyst.

The firm highlighted gas-free USDC transfers, multichain programmable wallets, AI agent payment rails and the x402 protocol enabling software-to-software stablecoin payments.

Bernstein also highlighted Circle's ARC blockchain, which uses USDC as native gas and features what the firm described as "quantum-ready" architecture.

Image: Shutterstock

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