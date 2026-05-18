Michael Saylor Ups Bitcoin Holdings To 4% Of Supply As Strategy Buys For $2 Billion

Strategy Now Holds Over 4% Of Bitcoin Supply

Strategy’s total Bitcoin holdings now represent more than 4% of Bitcoin’s 21 million supply cap.

The company acquired all 843,738 BTC at an average price of $75,700 per coin for a total cost of around $63.9 billion, implying approximately $1.4 billion in paper gains at current prices.

The latest acquisitions were funded through at-the-market sales of Class A common stock MSTR and perpetual preferred stock STRC.

Strategy sold 430,344 MSTR shares for approximately $83.7 million and 19,519,801 STRC shares for $1.95 billion.

Michael Saylor hinted at the purchase beforehand, sharing “Big dot energy” on Sunday, suggesting a substantial acquisition disclosure was coming.

STRC Preferred Stock Driving Recent Purchases

STRC, a variable-rate cumulative preferred stock offering monthly dividends with adjustable rates designed to keep it near $100 par value, has increasingly become the primary driver of Bitcoin acquisitions in recent weeks. The stock currently offers an annualized rate of 11.5%.

K33 analysts argued that strong investor demand for STRC may be creating recurring mid-month Bitcoin buying pressure as the company issues new shares and uses proceeds to acquire BTC ahead of ex-dividend dates on the 15th of each month.

Strategy recently proposed updating the dividend payment schedule for STRC, shifting from once per month to twice per month to reduce reinvestment lag and enhance liquidity.

Trump Family Bought MSTR Shares In Q1

The largest purchase was made February 12, worth between $50,001 and $100,000.

Strategy also agreed Friday to buy back $1.5 billion face value of its zero-coupon 2029 convertible notes for approximately $1.38 billion, retiring the debt at roughly 92 cents on the dollar. The company listed Bitcoin sales as one potential funding source.

MSTR Defends $174 After Failed $200 Break

Strategy closed Friday down 5.11% to $177.42 with premarket Monday showing $172.24, pulling back sharply after last week’s failed attempt to clear the $195–$202 supply zone.

That zone rejected price twice in two weeks with the 200 EMA at $202.11 sitting directly within it.

The immediate question is whether the 20 EMA at $174.38 and SAR at $169.51 hold as support on a closing basis.

Support sits at $174 then $169.51. Resistance holds at $195–$202. Invalidation occurs on a daily close below $169.

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