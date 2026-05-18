Bitcoin Plunges Below $77,000, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Slide 3% In Overnight Crash

Bitcoin has broken below $77,000, following $290.4 million in net outflows from Bitcoin ETFs on Friday, while Ethereum ETFs reported $65.7 million in net outflows.

Meme coin market capitalization is trading 3.2% lower at $35.5 billion over the past 24 hours.

Trader Commentary:

Trader Alex Wacy said Bitcoin is approaching a critical "make-or-break" zone near $70,000, warning the level could determine the market's next major directional move.

Holding above the level could fuel a rebound toward the $85,000-$90,000 region, while losing the level risks opening the door for a deeper correction toward $50,000-$60,000.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez noted Ethereum appears to be breaking out of another bullish flag structure as the $1,100 region remains a major long-term accumulation zone.

TraderSZ said he reduced some Solana exposure after the token moved back into its prior trading range but remains bullish on the broader structure. He is watching for either a sweep of the range lows followed by recovery or a reclaim of the 2025 low before re-entering for a larger swing setup.

Trader Javon Marks said XRP continues holding its breakout structure against Bitcoin, with historical chart setups suggesting the potential for a significantly larger move higher. Earlier, a similar formation led to explosive upside moves.

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