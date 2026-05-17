Weekend Round-Up: Bitcoin's Bearish Summer, Saylor's BTC 'Ruse' And The End Of Crypto Winter

This week was a rollercoaster ride in the world of cryptocurrency. From predictions of a bearish summer for Bitcoin to the end of the crypto winter, the market was buzzing with activity. Let’s dive into the top stories that shaped the week.
Bitcoin’s Bearish Summer Ahead?
A prominent analyst, Kevin, who previously predicted Bitcoin’s peak at $125,000, is now forecasting a bearish summer for the cryptocurrency. He attributes this to Bitcoin’s inability to break key resistance during the 2025 rally, coupled with weakening momentum indicators and bearish divergences.
Saylor’s Bitcoin ‘Ruse’
Bitcoin advocate Scott Melker argued that investors are increasingly front-running expected Bitcoin purchases tied to Strategy’s capital raises and preferred-share programs. He believes that if STRC remains popular, it could become a self-fulfilling flywheel.
Recovering Bitcoin Without Cracking Crypto
Claude from Anthropic helped a user recover 5 Bitcoin worth $395,000 by locating an old wallet backup file on their computer. The owner had previously spent eight weeks and around $15 on failed brute-force attempts to crack the password on their current Blockchain.com wallet.
Cynthia Lummis’ Crypto Bill Advances
Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) expressed strong bullish conviction on cryptocurrency after the Clarity Act cleared a major vote in the Senate. She celebrated the victory with a Game of Thrones-themed meme featuring "laser eyes" and the text, "Clarity Is Coming."
End Of Crypto Winter?
Tom Lee, Chair of BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc., believes that the "cryptocurrency winter" is nearing its end. He stated that an Ethereum close above $2,100 in May would mark three straight months of gains for the cryptocurrency, signaling the end of the crypto winter.
Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.
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