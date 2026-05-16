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Mark Cuban at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards
May 16, 2026 2:05 PM 2 min read

Mark Cuban Was A Crypto Skeptic Early On And Even Ignored Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong's Reachout, But This 'Trigger Moment' Changed Everything

Mark Cuban, a billionaire investor and television celebrity, has championed cryptocurrency for years, but the defining moment for him came with Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) launching smart contracts.

The Initial Journey

Mark Cuban revealed that Coinbase co-founder Brian Armstrong initially reached out to him.

“But I didn’t invest because I didn’t quite grasp it back then,” the “Shark Tank” star said.

This ‘Changed The Game’ For Cuban

But the “trigger moment,” as he described, came when Ethereum rolled out the smart contracts functionality.

“That really is what changed the game in my mind from a technology perspective, because the ability to have external sources that created triggers that then enabled various transactions to occur all independently without any human intervention to me, that’s a big deal,” Cuban said.

He said that smart contracts have the potential to unlock “unique” application opportunities in the future.

Cuban’s Crypto Convictions

Forbes estimates his net worth at $6 billion, with a significant portion stemming from the $5.7 billion sale of Broadcast.com to Yahoo! in 1999.

Photo Courtesy: Kathy Hutchins on Shutterstock.com

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