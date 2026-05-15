Bitcoin Drops To $79,000, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Pull Back Gains But Trader Says 'Not A Panic Level'

Bitcoin slipped back below $80,000 on Friday as traders locked in profits and broader crypto sentiment cooled.

The Crypto Fear & Greed Index dropped to 46, keeping sentiment in neutral territory despite renewed volatility across major cryptocurrencies.

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 127,628 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $440.26 million.

SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $131.3 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Thursday. Spot Ethereum ET'Fs saw net outflows of $5.7 million.

In the past 24 hours, top losers include Stable, Ethena and Celestia.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes:

Trader DonWedge said Bitcoin's $75,000 region remains one of the market's most important near-term levels, noting the zone aligns closely with the midpoint of BTC's broader ascending channel structure.

According to the trader, pullbacks toward the middle of long-term channels often act as logical reset areas before the market decides its next major directional move. The trader described the current weakness as "not panic level, just logical."

Cryptoinsightuk highlighted that despite Bitcoin's stronger price action earlier this week, funding rates still closed negative, showing derivatives traders remain heavily positioned to the short side.

The analyst said that setup could create conditions for a sharp short squeeze if Bitcoin breaks above its current consolidation range and forces bearish traders to unwind positions aggressively.

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