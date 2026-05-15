Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
XRP
May 15, 2026 11:55 AM 2 min read

XRP Surged As The CLARITY Act Advanced—And Now It's Down 2%: What Is Happening?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) spiked to $1.55 following the CLARITY Act passing the Senate Banking Committee before pulling back below $1.45

Whales Hold 45.83 Billion XRP Tokens

Wallets holding at least 10 million XRP now control 45.83 billion tokens worth $68.5 billion, representing 68.5% of circulating supply. 

This marks the highest whale concentration since May 2018, signaling major holders are accumulating rather than distributing into strength.

The spike to $1.55 occurred immediately after the Senate Banking Committee passed the CLARITY Act 15-9, legislation that could formally reinforce XRP’s regulatory status as a commodity rather than a security.

ETF Inflows Accelerate To $49.63M Weekly

U.S. XRP Spot ETFs recorded $18.52 million in net inflows Thursday, bringing weekly inflows to $49.63 million with Friday still remaining. 

Last week ending May 8 posted $34.21 million cumulative, meaning this week is tracking 45% higher.

Moreover, total net assets reached $1.25 billion, with cumulative inflows hitting $1.37 billion.

Bollinger Band Breakout Confirms Momentum

XRP breached the upper Bollinger Band at $1.4850, historically signaling strong momentum. The BB squeeze that built through April has now fully released to the upside.

Today’s pullback from $1.50 is a classic upper band retest, not a reversal. The SMA at $1.4161 and SAR at $1.4076 form solid confluence support below current price.

XRP is consolidating with higher lows, suggesting mounting pressure for a potential breakout above the long-standing $1.50 resistance level.

Derivatives Activity Surges Ahead Of Vote

Trading activity and derivatives positioning increased sharply ahead of the Senate Banking Committee vote. Rising open interest indicates traders are positioning for a larger move rather than selling into strength.

Support sits at $1.41–$1.42 SMA/SAR confluence. Next target is a clean break and hold above $1.50, with full target at $1.55–$1.63. Invalidation occurs on a daily close below $1.38.

Image: Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved