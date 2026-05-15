Shiba Inu Underperforms DOGE By 8 Percentage Points: What Is Going On?

Burn Rate Spikes

Shibburn data shows over the past 24 hours the ecosystem reported a spike of 1,034.8% in its burn rate as one single transaction involved the burning of 25.04 million SHIB.

Over the last 30 days, Shibarium removed 198.2 million SHIB although unable to create a supply scarcity bullish impact on its price.

Bullish Setup, But Don't Get Carried Away

Trader Javon Marks said Shiba Inu appears to be breaking out of a falling wedge pattern, a setup often viewed as bullish.

The analyst noted SHIB previously rallied nearly 6x after a similar breakout and believes a stronger move could follow this time if broader altcoin momentum continues building.

Onchain research and narrative trader Only Hades revisited the legendary Shiba Inu story, where an anonymous wallet reportedly bought 70 trillion SHIB for roughly $8,000 in August 2020 before the token surged 49,000,000% during the 2021 meme coin frenzy.

At peak value, the position was worth an estimated $5.7 billion.

While the Hades noted the trade as one of crypto's greatest moonshots, it is also a reminder of how extreme conviction can sometimes create generational wealth.

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