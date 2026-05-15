XRP's Next Major Rally Could Depend On Bitcoin Going To $94,000, Analyst Says

Why Bulls Are Watching BTC Closely

In a May 14 podcast, trader Cryptoinsightuk tied his bullish thesis to a combination of macro catalysts, including ongoing crypto regulation efforts, improving U.S.-China relations and shifting Federal Reserve leadership expectations.

He added that Bitcoin remains trapped in a critical decision zone between roughly $84,000 and $94,000. Negative BTC funding rates, low search trends point to bearishly positioned traders and weak retail interest despite the recent price rebound.

A confirmed breakout above that range could trigger aggressive short liquidations and force sidelined traders back into the market, potentially accelerating upside momentum rapidly.

"If we can start closing above this area, Bitcoin is going to $200,000 by the end of the year," the analyst said.

The trader estimated a 45% probability Bitcoin breaks higher immediately, 35% probability BTC retraces toward the $72,000-$76,000 area before resuming higher and 10% probability of a deeper liquidity sweep lower.

XRP Could Race Beyond Double Digits

The analyst argued XRP may significantly outperform if Bitcoin confirms a breakout.

Using Elliott Wave-style analysis, the trader suggested XRP could be entering a larger "wave three" structure capable of pushing prices above $10.

"If Bitcoin goes $180,000-$200,000, XRP is going to be blasting through double digits," the analyst said.

The trader also discussed a potential long-term target range between $8 and $12, while noting heavy profit-taking would likely occur within that zone.

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