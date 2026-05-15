'Dogecoin Windows' DogeOS Founder Says DOGE Is Becoming Crypto's 'People's Currency'

Jordan Jefferson, founder and CEO of DogeOS, says Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is evolving far beyond internet memes as developers push to build a full on-chain economy around the token.

DOGE’s Biggest Weakness

Speaking at the Consensus conference, Jefferson argued Dogecoin now represents many of the original peer-to-peer cash ideals that early Bitcoin supporters once rallied around.

An early Bitcoin adopter who entered crypto in 2011, he said DOGE's biggest weakness today is that most activity still happens on centralized exchanges instead of on chain.

According to him, that prevents holders, builders and developers from capturing the economic value generated around DOGE trading and usage.

"Almost all Dogecoin sits on centralized exchanges," Jefferson said. "There is no DeFi. There aren't decentralized venues with any critical mass to trade Dogecoin."

DogeOS Wants To Build The ‘Application Layer’ For DOGE

Jefferson said Dogecoin's simplicity and accessibility continue attracting first-time crypto users globally, especially retail participants unfamiliar with wallets or decentralized finance.

DogeOS initially started with a simple Dogecoin wallet after his team noticed there were few polished consumer apps built specifically for DOGE users.

"I think Dogecoin is really carrying the torch of the early Bitcoin days and peer-to-peer electronic cash," Jefferson said.

The wallet quickly gained traction after launch, according to Jefferson, leading the company toward a broader vision centered on decentralized applications and on-chain activity.

Elon Musk Effect Still Matters

Jefferson acknowledged Elon Musk remains one of the biggest reasons Dogecoin became a mainstream crypto phenomenon.

However, he argued DOGE has now matured beyond relying solely on Musk-related hype cycles.

"Dogecoin didn't fade into obscurity," Jefferson said, referring to periods where Musk stopped posting about DOGE. "Actually, it's bigger than ever right now."

Jefferson also pushed back against the idea that Musk promoted Dogecoin for personal financial gain, saying the Tesla CEO simply enjoys internet culture, memes and what DOGE represents socially.

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