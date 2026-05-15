Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Italian supercar Lamborghini Huracan in a white color on the street.
May 15, 2026 3:38 AM 2 min read

Crypto Billionaire Changpeng Zhao Revealed In A Podcast He'd Never Sat In A Lamborghini—Then He Got A Surprise

Binance (CRYPTO: BNB) co-founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao recounted on Thursday a moment from a recent interview, in which the host surprised him with a moving gesture.

The ‘Lamborghini’ Surprise

CZ appeared on Patrick Bet-David's podcast earlier this week, where they discussed a wide range of topics, including Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), artificial intelligence, and the rise of Binance.

Recalling the podcast, CZ mentioned never sitting in a Lamborghini before. But to his surprise, Bet-David had one waiting in the driveway for him to experience as he left.

“I sat in it for a bit,” CZ said, adding a laughing emoji.

‘I Don’t Have Crazy Obsessions’

The conversation revolved around CZ's spending habits, highlighting that he doesn’t have flashy supercars such as Lamborghinis and Ferraris, as well as extravagant art collections and high-end watches.

“I don’t have any crazy obsessions,” CZ said. “I’m not a pure minimalist. I have a bunch of junk in my home, but they’re not that expensive.”

CZ Spoke About Trump’s Pardon

CZ founded Binance in 2017, which has since grown to become the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange. He is the richest cryptocurrency mogul, according to Forbes, with an estimated wealth of over $112 billion.

During the podcast, CZ admitted that Trump’s pardon made it easy for him, restoring his ability to obtain financial licenses globally.

Photo Courtesy: Glebiy on Shutterstock.com

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved