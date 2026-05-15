Binance (CRYPTO: BNB) co-founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao recounted on Thursday a moment from a recent interview, in which the host surprised him with a moving gesture.

The ‘Lamborghini’ Surprise

CZ appeared on Patrick Bet-David's podcast earlier this week, where they discussed a wide range of topics, including Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) , artificial intelligence, and the rise of Binance.

Recalling the podcast, CZ mentioned never sitting in a Lamborghini before. But to his surprise, Bet-David had one waiting in the driveway for him to experience as he left.

“I sat in it for a bit,” CZ said, adding a laughing emoji.

‘I Don’t Have Crazy Obsessions’

The conversation revolved around CZ's spending habits, highlighting that he doesn’t have flashy supercars such as Lamborghinis and Ferraris, as well as extravagant art collections and high-end watches.

“I don’t have any crazy obsessions,” CZ said. “I’m not a pure minimalist. I have a bunch of junk in my home, but they’re not that expensive.”

CZ Spoke About Trump’s Pardon

CZ founded Binance in 2017, which has since grown to become the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange. He is the richest cryptocurrency mogul, according to Forbes, with an estimated wealth of over $112 billion.

During the podcast, CZ admitted that Trump’s pardon made it easy for him, restoring his ability to obtain financial licenses globally.

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