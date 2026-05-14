Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) signaled strong bullish conviction on cryptocurrency after the Clarity Act cleared a major vote in the Senate on Thursday.

The GoT Reference

Lummis posted an AI-generated image depicting her in a Game of Thrones-like setting, featuring “laser eyes” and the text, “Clarity Is Coming.”

Lummis has used the meme several times in the past. In fact, she has also updated her profile picture to one with the “laser eyes.”

Reactions Pour In

The excitement comes as the Clarity Act cleared the Senate Banking Committee vote, with Democratic Senators Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) and Angela Alsobrooks (D-Md.) breaking ranks to vote in favor alongside all Republican committee members.

SEC Chair Paul Atkins congratulated the Senators for advancing the key piece of cryptocurrency legislation and looked forward to President Donald Trump signing it into law.

Brian Armstrong, CEO of cryptocurrency giant Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) —whose withdrawal in January led to the bill stalling in the Senate—called it a “historic day” for cryptocurrency.

“Big improvement from where we were in January on rewards, tokenization, DeFi, and CFTC authority. I’m proud we stood up for our customers in that moment, and the bill is better because of it,” he said.

Circle Internet Group Inc. (NYSE:CRCL) CEO Jeremy Allaire said the firm was “thrilled” with the progress of the “critical law” that will help transform the global financial system.

Warren Issues Warning

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Ranking Member of the committee, has vigorously opposed the bill, citing its failure to tackle conflicts of interest arising from President Donald Trump and his family's involvement in cryptocurrency ventures.

In fact, during the vote, Warren said, “When this blows up with the economy, I hope everybody remembers.”

Moreover, Alsobrooks and Gallego — the two Democrats who voted in support — said their final votes are not guaranteed and remain contingent on addressing the remaining issues.

The bill now heads to the Senate floor, where negotiators will work to merge the legislation with the Senate Agriculture Committee's version.

Photo Courtesy: Bryan J. Scrafford on Shutterstock.com