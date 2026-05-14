How Claude Helped Recover $395,000 In Bitcoin Without Cracking Crypto

Anthropic’s Claude helped a user recover 5 Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) worth $395,000 by locating an old wallet backup file on their computer.

Claude Found The File, Not The Password

The owner had been trying for eight weeks to brute-force the password on their current Blockchain.com wallet, testing roughly 3.5 trillion combinations using the btcrecover service on a rented computing chip.

Total GPU spend on the failed brute-force attempts was around $15.

The recovery happened when the user “dumped my whole college computer into Claude” as a last-ditch effort.

The AI assistant found an old wallet backup from December 2019 that the user had encrypted with a password already written down in a notebook.

The old password decrypted the old backup, which contained the same private keys controlling the current funds. Bitcoin private keys never change.

The password was “lol420fuckthePOLICE!*:)” according to the user’s X disclosure.

Breaking Bitcoin Cryptography Would Require Quantum Computing

Attackers would need a working quantum computer running Shor's algorithm to break Bitcoin's cryptography.

They could exploit a flaw in elliptic-curve cryptography, but researchers failed to find one in 16 years of public scrutiny.

Most researchers place the cryptographically relevant quantum computer at least five to ten years out.

The episode highlights how AI assistants can make it easier for nontechnical users to search old devices for forgotten wallet files.

Instead of manually sorting through folders, timestamps, and backup files across years of accumulated drive clutter, owners can hand the search to an LLM and have it identify patterns and surface candidate files.

Millions Of Bitcoin Remain Inaccessible

Millions of Bitcoin are believed to remain inaccessible because owners lost passwords, drives, or recovery phrases during the early years.

With Bitcoin trading around $79,000, a forgotten laptop in a closet could be holding six figures.

The user’s experience opens up a door for AI inside crypto. Forgotten wallets from Bitcoin’s early years now hold serious value, and recovery tools like btcrecover have existed for years to help users test password variations against encrypted wallet files.

The problem has always been that most recovery work requires technical expertise that the average lost-Bitcoin owner doesn’t have.

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