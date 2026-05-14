Bitcoin, Ethereum Up 2%, XRP Skyrockets 6% On Clarity Act Advancement

Bitcoin climbed back above $81,000 after the Senate Banking committee advanced the Clarity Act, helping boost optimism around improving crypto regulation and institutional adoption.

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 179,931 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $674.74 million.

SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $440.7 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ET'Fs saw net inflows of $69.05 million.

In the past 24 hours, top losers include (CRYPTO: ), (CRYPTO: ) and (CRYPTO: ).

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes:

Crypto trader Jelle said Bitcoin bulls are actively defending key support while pushing price back toward the important 200-day EMA.

"Bulls are putting up a good fight," the trader said, warning the move could become pivotal heading into the weekend.

Castillo Trading added that Bitcoin's broader bullish structure remains intact despite sluggish and choppy price action.

According to the trader:

Bitcoin continues holding critical higher-timeframe support

Momentum remains constructive above recent breakdown zones

The trader still expects a move toward the $87,818-$89,242 region and nearby nPOC levels if momentum accelerates

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