Grant Cardone Says Crypto Is A 'Magnet For Degenerate Investing,' Predicts Bitcoin Highs In 2026

Cardone’s Strategy – Real Estate + Bitcoin

Speaking at Consensus, Cardone outlined his strategy of combining distressed real estate acquisitions with Bitcoin purchases, describing the model to merge steady cash flow with Bitcoin upside.

His solution is to buy discounted real estate during the current commercial property downturn and pair it with Bitcoin accumulation.

According to Cardone, combining the two assets creates a "real estate-Bitcoin hybrid" designed to outperform traditional property investments alone.

Cardone On Michael Saylor And Strategy

“Just get the Bitcoin, dude. You don't even want the real estate,” Cardone recalled Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) Executive Chairman Michael Saylor telling him.

However, he disagreed arguing Bitcoin alone lacks one critical feature many investors still need, the monthly cash flow.

Cardone pointed to real estate income and tax advantages as major benefits that Bitcoin currently cannot replicate without leverage.

"Bitcoin's deficiency is it requires me to put it on margin in order to get cash flow out of it," Cardone said.

Bitcoin At $189,425

Cardone assigned a highly specific Bitcoin target of $189,425 by year-end. "The crypto community, Bitcoin, the altcoins, they're a magnet for degenerate investing," Cardone said.

He drew a sharp distinction between crypto traders and traditional real estate investors. According to Cardone, crypto attracts short-term speculation, real estate investors typically think longer term and combining Bitcoin with real estate reduces emotional volatility.

Cardone added that his investor base remained calm even during Bitcoin's sharp drop from roughly $126,000 to $74,000 because the underlying real estate holdings provided stability.

He called the current environment as one of the largest real estate correction cycles in years and said distressed pricing is creating opportunities for investors with available capital.

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