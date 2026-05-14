Ripple CEO Breaks Down XRP In 60 Seconds: 'What Makes XRP Unique Is...'

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse renewed his pitch for XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) at the XRP Las Vegas conference, coinciding with the launch of an XRP trading pair on a Moscow exchange.

Speed, Cost, And Scalability Make XRP Different

“What makes XRP so unique is its speed, settling transactions in three to five seconds, its cost, extremely low cost, fractions of a penny per transaction, and its scalability, now having completed over four billion transactions,” Garlinghouse said.

He added the XRP community, which he calls the “XRP family” and sometimes the “XRP army,” combined with the blockchain’s longevity creates something special poised for great success in the years ahead.

Moscow Exchange Launches XRP Institutional Index

The benchmark officially went live May 13 and tracks the XRP/USDT trading pair using weighted pricing data from major global exchanges.

The index updates every 15 seconds during trading hours and provides institutional investors with regulated XRP exposure without direct asset ownership.

Four Fair Value Gaps Stacked Above Current Price

XRP is compressing at the 0.382 Fibonacci level at $1.4320 for days. The longer it holds here without breaking down, the more convincing the next leg higher becomes.

Four fair value gaps sit stacked directly above, created during February’s aggressive sell-off when price moved so fast it left unfilled inefficiencies at $1.529, $1.626, $1.697, and $1.764. Price revisits these gaps.

The 20 and 50 EMAs at $1.4197 and $1.4154 have converged right beneath current price, acting as a dynamic floor tightening by the session.

This EMA compression combined with FVG magnets above creates a setup heavily skewed toward the upside.

First FVG target sits at $1.529, with the target ladder at $1.626, $1.697, and $1.764. Support holds at $1.41–$1.42 EMA confluence with invalidation on a daily close below $1.38.

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