Ripple CEO, Industry Experts Agree: Watch These 3 Catalysts For Crypto Adoption

Stablecoins, tokenized real-world assets and AI-powered payments are rapidly pushing crypto deeper into mainstream finance, according to industry experts.

Stablecoins Becoming Institutional Infrastructure

Teng said stablecoins are gaining traction because traditional financial systems remain slow, expensive and inefficient for global payments.

Panel moderator Rory Jennings cited Dune Analytics data showing stablecoin transfer volume reached $10.5 trillion in January alone.

Teng added that regulatory momentum surrounding the GENIUS Act is helping increase institutional confidence around stablecoin adoption.

RWAs And Tokenization Expand Beyond Crypto Trading

Liu described tokenized real-world assets as one of blockchain's largest long-term opportunities.

She said blockchain infrastructure could eventually create entirely new capital markets while expanding financial access across nearly 180 countries with limited banking infrastructure.

Garlinghouse added that improving regulation is helping institutions grow more comfortable with blockchain-based finance and tokenization.

He said the industry is gradually recovering from reputational damage caused by the collapses of Terra Luna and FTX, adding that crypto is becoming "an exciting word again" inside traditional finance.

Wall Street’s Crypto Push Accelerates

The panelists agreed traditional finance firms are no longer ignoring crypto.

Garlinghouse pointed to Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) expanding crypto offerings, including lower-cost Bitcoin ETF access for clients.

Teng called growing competition from Wall Street firms a validation of crypto's maturity rather than a threat.

Garlinghouse also said clearer U.S. regulation could unlock broader participation from major banks that remain cautious after years of SEC pressure on the industry.

Liu additionally highlighted Solana's long-term thesis around AI-powered machine-to-machine payments, while Garlinghouse pushed back against fears that AI will broadly destroy jobs.

Image: Shutterstock