Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
The image illustrates the intersection of finance and cryptocurrency. A golden Bitcoin stands prominently in the foreground, symbolizing the rise of digital currency.
May 14, 2026 7:12 AM 1 min read

Bitcoin Below $80,000, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Slide As Hot PPI Data Hits Rate Cut Hopes

Bitcoin trades below $80,000 on Thursday morning as hotter-than-expected U.S. producer inflation data weakened expectations for near-term Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Bitcoin ETFs saw $635.2 million in net outflows on Wednesday, while Ethereum ETFs reported $36.3 million in net outflows.    

Meme coin market capitalization is trading 1.6% lower at $38.5 billion over the past 24 hours.

Trader Commentary:

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez said Bitcoin appears to have been rejected at the key 200-day SMA near $82,500, increasing the probability of a pullback toward the 50-day SMA around $75,000.

Ted Pillows noted Ethereum successfully retested the important $2,250 support zone. Traders are now watching for a rebound toward $2,350–$2,400 if support continues holding. A breakdown below the level could open the door for a sharper decline toward $2,150 or lower.

Trader DonWedge sees Solana has formed a bullish falling wedge pattern, a setup traders often associate with potential reversal breakouts if momentum strengthens.

MikybullCrypto said Dogecoin is beginning to show signs of a breakout structure, with some traders eyeing a possible move toward the $2–$5 range if momentum accelerates further. Bulls also expect DOGE could once again lead a broader altcoin rally similar to the 2021 cycle.

Image: Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved