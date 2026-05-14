A leading cryptocurrency analyst flagged a major bullish signal early Thursday, potentially fueling Cardano’s (CRYPTO: ADA) next rally.

Will ADA Hit $0.42?

In an X post, Ali Martinez pointed to the SuperTrend indicator—a tool he has found to be the “most accurate” for anticipating ADA long-term movements.

The SuperTrend indicator is widely used for identifying market trends and potential entry and exit points in trading.

The analyst said that the same indicator flashed a “Sell” signal in September, preceding ADA’s 73% price decline

“After months of this heavy correction, the indicator has just flipped. I’m now seeing a fresh buy signal on Cardano's daily chart,” Martinez stated.

Martinez projected a rally toward $0.33, with a potential secondary target of $0.42 if momentum sustains. However, there is a caveat.

“As long as the $0.25 support holds, my bullish outlook remains intact. If we lose that floor, the recovery is delayed,” Martinez stated.

Key Technicals Flip Bullish

The Bull Bear Power Indicator, which measures the strength of buyers and sellers, flashed a “Buy” signal for ADA, according to TradingView.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicator, which compares two exponential moving averages of an asset's price, typically the 12-period and the 26-period, was also bullish.

Will This Be The Positive Trigger?

However, there is a lot to look forward to. The Senate will vote on Thursday on the Clarity Act, a major bill that would establish clear regulatory guidelines for cryptocurrency holders and the broader digital asset industry.

Price Action: At the time of writing, ADA was exchanging hands at $0.2650, down 3.23% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

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