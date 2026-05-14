Influential analyst Ali Martinez warned Wednesday of the growing threat artificial intelligence poses to the cryptocurrency industry, citing a surge in AI-driven fraud.

Is Crypto Downplaying AI Threat?

In an X post, Martinez alluded to a January report by on-chain analytics firm Chainalysis, which found AI-enabled scams were 4.5 times more profitable than traditional scams in 2025. AI-related scams also showed greater time-weighed efficiency.

The report noted that scammers were increasingly using deepfake technology and AI-generated content to create “convincing impersonations” in romance and investment scams.

“A lot of people still underestimate how big of a threat AI is becoming to crypto,” Martinez said.

Using AI To Counter AI?

Martinez then pointed to an “AI vs. AI arms race,” with big cryptocurrency platforms “responding the same way attackers are evolving.”

A Double-Edged Sword?

He argued that governments will ultimately respond to any AI-driven downturn the same way they responded to prior crises, by expanding credit and printing money, ultimately benefiting Bitcoin.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $79,730.88, down 1.52% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

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