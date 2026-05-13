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ARK-Invest_Photo_Cathie-Wood_3
May 13, 2026 2:39 PM 1 min read

Why Cathie Wood And Robinhood Agree That Retail Investors Need Access To Private Markets

Shifting Landscape

In an interview session, on Tuesday the discussion centered around ARK's venture-focused interval fund and Robinhood's newly launched closed-end private markets fund.

Both are designed to give retail investors exposure to private companies that traditionally remained accessible only to accredited investors and institutional capital.

Wood said the investing landscape has shifted dramatically as companies stay private far longer than in previous cycles.

She pointed to companies like

Key Takeaways

Rajgopal called the current accreditation system "antiquated," arguing wealth thresholds no longer reflect investor sophistication in an era where information and research are widely accessible.

Robinhood said its goal is to bring the same accessibility it created in public markets into private investing.

ARK and Robinhood both argued retail investors increasingly behave like long-term institutional investors. The executives criticized layered SPV structures and hidden fee arrangements in private markets

Both firms said transparency and education remain critical as retail participation expands

Looking ahead, both executives framed private-market access as part of a broader "innovation supercycle" spanning AI, robotics, blockchain and next-generation technologies.

Wood said companies are increasingly approaching firms like ARK and Robinhood ahead of IPOs to gain visibility with retail investors earlier in their growth cycle.

Image: Shutterstock

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