For years, crypto's biggest problem in Washington was uncertainty. Now, Brian Armstrong says regulatory "CLARITY" may finally be within reach.

Armstrong also thanked the Senate and the crypto advocacy group Stand With Crypto, which claims more than 3.7 million supporters.

The comments come as Washington appears to be taking a more serious approach toward building a formal framework for digital assets after years of regulatory clashes between crypto firms and agencies like the SEC.

Why The CLARITY Act Matters

At its core, the CLARITY Act is designed to establish clearer rules for how digital assets are regulated in the U.S..

That matters because one of the crypto industry's biggest complaints has been the lack of clear guidance around whether certain tokens are securities, commodities or something else entirely.

For companies like Coinbase, clearer rules could reduce legal uncertainty, improve institutional confidence and potentially accelerate broader adoption of crypto-related financial products.

The bill also arrives as global competition around crypto regulation intensifies. Regions including Europe and the UAE have already moved ahead with more defined digital asset frameworks, increasing pressure on the U.S. to avoid falling behind.

Crypto's Washington Strategy Is Changing

Armstrong's comments also highlight a broader shift in how the crypto industry is approaching Washington.

Just a few years ago, much of the industry positioned itself as an alternative to the traditional financial system. Now, major crypto firms are increasingly framing digital assets as infrastructure for the next generation of finance.

That explains why Armstrong focused less on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) prices and more on financial efficiency, accessibility and U.S. competitiveness.

The message is becoming increasingly clear: large crypto firms may no longer just want freedom from regulation — they want rules that allow the industry to scale.

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