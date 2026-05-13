XRP Whale Traders Hit All-Time High: What Does It Mean?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) whale accumulation continues to climb, even as price action remains below prior cycle highs.

Large XRP Wallets Expanding

In a detailed X post on May 13, Santiment data shows the XRP Ledger now has a record 332,230 wallets holding at least 10,000 XRP.

The milestone extends a steady accumulation trend that has been building since June 2024, suggesting larger holders have continued adding exposure through volatility instead of waiting for momentum confirmation.

Historically, growth in mid-to-large XRP wallets signals rising conviction among longer-term participants rather than short-term speculation.

The trend stands out because XRP has spent much of 2026 trading below previous highs, indicating many holders appear to be accumulating during periods of fear and uncertainty instead of chasing breakouts.

Data also showed a temporary drop of more than 4,500 of these 10,000+ XRP wallets between Feb. 6 and Feb. 8.

While no XRP-specific catalyst was directly tied to the decline, the timing aligned with the broader crypto liquidation event that hit markets on Feb. 5.

Since then, wallet growth has fully recovered and moved to new all-time highs.

Critical Level At $1.80

Crypto trader DonWedge said XRP could enter "easy mode" toward higher price targets if it successfully reclaims the $1.80 level. According to the trader, market structure remains the key driver.

Reclaiming $1.80 could open the path toward a stronger breakout structure

The level remains a major resistance zone traders continue monitoring

Whale accumulation trends may reinforce bullish sentiment if momentum returns

XRP traders now appear focused on whether accumulation strength can translate into a sustained breakout above overhead resistance.

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