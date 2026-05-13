XRP Overtakes Bitcoin, Ethereum In Korea: What Is Going On?

Korean Volume Signal Returns

XRP/KRW was the most traded pair on Upbit over the past 24 hours, ahead of Bitcoin’s $88.6 million and Ethereum’s $67 million, according to CoinGecko data.

On Bithumb, XRP/KRW recorded $41 million in volume, ranking second behind USDT/KRW and above both BTC/KRW and ETH/KRW.

Korea has long been one of XRP’s most active speculative markets.

Korean traders have repeatedly pushed XRP into the top volume slot during periods of heightened interest, often before volatility expands.

Korean Macro Backdrop Makes XRP Flow Notable

South Korea’s Kospi fell sharply Tuesday after comments from a presidential policy aide raised questions over how the government could return part of the country’s AI-driven corporate gains to citizens through tax revenue.

The index remains one of the world’s strongest markets this year, powered by Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, but the pullback showed how sensitive local risk appetite has become after a steep rally.

That makes the XRP flow more notable. Traders are not buying everything tied to Korean risk appetite. They are concentrating activity in one of the market’s most familiar high-beta crypto names.

Triangle Breakout Retest Holding

The symmetrical triangle breakout is holding, with price finding support precisely where it should at the broken upper trendline around $1.43–$1.45.

Both Supertrend at $1.3296 and SAR at $1.3881 remain comfortably below price. The daily trend is intact despite two days of consolidation.

Price is coiling tightly just below the $1.4681 horizontal resistance. One clean daily close above it opens the door directly to $1.55–$1.60. Support sits at $1.43–$1.45 with invalidation on a close below $1.38.

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