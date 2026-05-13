Bitcoin's Rally $80,000 Has One Glaring Problem

The Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) rally to $82,000 is raising red flags that a short squeeze rather than organic buying may be the underlying fundamental driver.

Open Interest Jumped $10 Billion In A Month

According to a Wintermute report, open interest jumped from $48 billion to $58 billion in a month as Bitcoin started rising above $70,000.

Short sellers piled in, got liquidated, and then bought back positions to cover. Funding is still predominantly short, meaning more squeeze could be coming.

The problem is that leverage, not spot demand, fueled this move. Spot buying confirms bull markets. Perpetual futures are driving this rally, and short covering does not reflect real conviction.

Spot Volumes Hit Two-Year Lows

Bitcoin broke the 200-day moving average that served as a ceiling for seven months, but it happened on declining spot volumes.

Organic spot buying confirmed previous cycle bottoms. That has not happened yet.

The longer-term picture remains constructive. ETF flows added $623 million, with Morgan Stanley’s new BTC ETF MSBT (NASDAQ:MSBT) pulling in $194 million in month one without a single day of outflows.

Exchange reserves are still at 7-year lows, showing the accumulation story is intact.

Equities Are Carrying Crypto Right Now

The Nasdaq jumped 4.5% and the S&P 500 (NYSE:SPY) climbed 2.3%, both hitting fresh all-time highs.

Equities extended their run for a sixth straight week with small caps making new highs alongside mega-cap tech.

Nonfarm payrolls beat at 115,000 versus 65,000 consensus, with unemployment steady at 4.3%. The labor market is holding despite volatility in the Middle East.

Bitcoin holding above $80,000 through a macro shock would confirm the breakout. Selling off in lockstep would show the squeeze was the true driver, not a regime change.

RSI Entering Overbought Territory

RSI is entering overbought levels. Grinding toward $85,000 is possible, but if the squeeze resolves without additional spot buying, downside is likely to come.

Image: Shutterstock