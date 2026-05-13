Bitcoin At $80,000, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Consolidate Ahead Of Clarity Act Meeting

Bitcoin hovers near $80,000 in early trading hours Wednesday as traders stayed cautious ahead of the upcoming Clarity Act meeting despite continued ETF outflows and neutral market sentiment.

Bitcoin ETFs saw $233.3 million in net outflows on Tuesday, while Ethereum ETFs reported $130.6 million in net outflows.

Meme coin market capitalization is trading 0.4% higher to $40 billion over the past 24 hours.

Trader Commentary:

TraderSZ expects Bitcoin to continue higher, identifying $98,000 as a minimum upside target based on the broader market structure.

The trader added that liquidity and stop orders are likely concentrated around that level, making it an important zone for traders to monitor.

Ted Pillows said Ethereum continues trading near the $2,300 level amid weak spot demand and persistent ETF outflows.

According to the trader, a breakdown below the key $2,250 support zone could trigger a sharper downside move for ETH.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez noted the TD Sequential indicator has flashed a sell signal on Solana, suggesting bullish momentum may be weakening in the near term. The analyst warned SOL could pull back toward the $90 level if selling pressure accelerates.

More Crypto Online said XRP remains trapped in a broader range, with the recent pullback still viewed as corrective as long as the key $1.38 support level holds.

The trader is watching the $1.40-$1.42 zone for signs of stabilization, although upside momentum remains weak for now.

For Dogecoin, Martinez said the TD Sequential indicator has also flashed a sell signal, indicating the meme coin may be due for a short-term correction as bullish momentum fades.

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