Schiff Questions Bitcoin’s Value

In an X post, Schiff argued that, unlike real estate, which can be used or rented out, Bitcoin, as a digital property, holds no inherent value.

“You can use it [real estate] yourself or rent it out to someone else. What value does Bitcoin have as digital property?,” Schiff questioned.

When countered by citing Bitcoin’s acceptance as collateral for mortgages, Schiff said that collateral itself has no underlying area, and permitting it reflects nothing but “bad policy” from the Trump administration.

An Old Debate

Saylor has frequently positioned Bitcoin as a “digital capital” and a “digital property” that is emerging as a contender to traditional reserves like equities and real estate.

Schiff critiqued his position even then, arguing that, unlike real estate, Bitcoin doesn't generate any rental income to service and repay debts.

What’s Happening With MSTR Currently?

Strategy holds 818,869 BTC, worth $66.46 billion, as of this writing. The company now holds roughly $4.6 billion in paper gains at current prices, having purchased BTC at an average cost of $75,540 per coin and spending roughly $62 billion, including fees and expenses.

Strategy reported losses of $38.25 per share in the first quarter, while revenue beat the analyst consensus estimate at $124.3 million.

Saylor dropped a bombshell in the earnings call, teasing BTC sales to cover dividends on the company’s preferred shares.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $81,181.41, up 0.02% over the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Strategy shares fell 0.50% in after-hours trading before closing 5.88% lower at $184.42 during Tuesday’s regular trading session.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate long-term weakness, while short- and medium-term trends remain positive.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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