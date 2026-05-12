Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Digital 3d illustration of an Ethereum coin on fire.
May 12, 2026 4:13 PM 1 min read

Ethereum Community Debates Changes To Staking Model As ETH Remains Stuck Below $2,300

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) community members are discussing changes to the network's staking reward model that could cap incentives after staking reaches a certain level.

ETH Staking Model

Zach Pandl, Grayscale's Head Of Research, points out the community proposal comes as Ethereum's token burn mechanism weakened due to growing Layer-2 activity, which reduced transaction fees on the main chain and increased net ETH issuance.

Supporters argue the change could:

  • Reduce long-term ETH inflation
  • Improve ETH scarcity dynamics
  • Lower centralization risks from dominant staking providers
  • Strengthen Ethereum's store-of-value narrative

The debate also reflects how staking has become easier and more liquid after withdrawals were enabled, with ETFs and crypto treasury firms increasingly participating in staking activity.

While lower rewards may reduce nominal staking yields, proponents believe ETH price appreciation and lower supply growth would matter far more to investors over time.

Key Support/Resistance Levels

Daan Crypto Trades noted that Ethereum continues to face strong resistance around the $2,400 level, where price has stalled for nearly two months.

A breakout above that zone could open the door for a quick move toward the daily 200-day MA/EMA near $2,600. On the downside, analysts see the $2,100 region as a critical high-timeframe support level bulls need to defend.

While predicting that the crypto winter may be nearing its end, Tom Lee noted that an Ethereum close above $2,100 in May would mark a third consecutive month of gains for the cryptocurrency. He described ETH as behaving like a "wartime store of value."

Image: Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved