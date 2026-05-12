Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Slip As Hot CPI Data Triggers Risk-Off Mood

Bitcoin trades above $80,000 on Tuesday despite slipping nearly 2% over the past 24 hours as hotter-than-expected CPI data triggered a broader risk-off move across markets.

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 108,057 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $323.48 million.

SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $27.3 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Monday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net outflows of $16.9 million.

In the past 24 hours, top gainers include SKYAI, Stable and Injective.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes:

Crypto Tony said Bitcoin has now lost both its ascending triangle structure and a key support zone, signaling weakening bullish momentum in the near term.

The trader warned BTC could face additional downside pressure unless bulls quickly reclaim the broken support area.

Castillo Trading is watching the $77,700 and $74,492 levels as major downside support zones for Bitcoin.

According to the trader, a confirmed candle close below those levels could accelerate selling pressure, although short-term liquidity wicks beneath support remain possible.

Stockmoney Lizards noted noted Bitcoin is currently testing the daily 200-day EMA, a technical level many traders view as a major trend indicator.

The analyst said the reaction around the 200-day EMA could confirm or invalidate the current bearish setup, while adding that more liquidity likely needs to be cleared before Bitcoin can sustainably push toward $100,000 in the second half of 2026.

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