XRP ETF Inflows Hit Record $25.8 Million: What's Going On?

U.S. spot XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) ETFs recorded $25.80 million in net inflows on May 11, the largest daily cash inflow since January 5 when flows hit $46.10 million, according to SoSoValue data.

Franklin XRP ETF Leads With $13.62 Million

The Franklin XRP ETF (NYSE:XRPZ) led the pack with $13.62 million in net inflows on Monday, bringing total assets to $286.82 million. This marks the fund’s highest daily cash inflow since launch.

The Bitwise XRP ETF and Grayscale XRP Trust ETF (NYSE:GXRP) posted net inflows of $7.59 million and $4.59 million, respectively. Total net assets across all XRP spot ETFs reached $1.18 billion at press time.

Since the beginning of May, these ETFs have not logged any negative days, signaling a potential renewal of institutional demand.

Ripple Prime Revenue Triples After $200M Neuberger Deal

The inflows come as Ripple’s prime brokerage arm gains institutional traction. Ripple Prime secured a $200 million funding facility from Neuberger Berman to expand margin financing across traditional and digital asset trading markets.

Ripple said demand for its prime brokerage business has accelerated since the Hidden Road acquisition, with revenue tripling year over year.

XRP Tests $1.47 Resistance Again

XRP’s symmetrical triangle breakout from April is holding.

The Supertrend at $1.3307 sits well below, keeping the daily trend intact. MACD remains in bullish crossover territory with the histogram still green and signal lines positive.

The triangle’s upper boundary, now broken and retested across three consecutive sessions, is converting to support around $1.43–$1.45.

Support sits at $1.43–$1.45 with the next target at $1.55–$1.60. Invalidation comes on a daily close below $1.38.

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